Starfield officially goes gold and is preparing for Xbox, PC pre-load

Starfield, surely one of the biggest games of the year (if not the generation), is steadily approaching the launchpad. As such, Bethesda today officially celebrated the “gone gold” milestone and announced pre-load details for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Basically, pre-load kicks off tomorrow for Xbox players with PC gamers needing to wait just a bit longer for that August 30th date. The game itself hits all those platforms on September 6th, 2023 so there’s obviously still plenty of time to get it downloaded and ready to go for day one.

Prepare for launch.

#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for

@Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam.

