Devolver Delayed Showcase: Devolver Digital puts out a cheeky video…and I chuckled

Delays…they happen. No one likes them, but at least the folks at Devolver Digital can have a sense of humor about it! In a curt video released today the indie publisher revealed a slew of their titles that won’t be releasing in this calendar year.

That’s right, the following games are being pushed into 2024…

The Plucky Squire

Stick it to the Stickman

Skate Story

Anger Foot

Pepper Grinder

Despite all these unfortunate delays, the publisher still will have plenty of the docket in 2023.

Titles such as:

Gunbrella

Wizard with a Gun

The Talos Principle 2

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

KarmaZoo

DLC for Bro Force and McPixel 3

I’m glad some developers can keep to deadlines, but still I can’t stay mad at the delayed titles…I just really need them to come out already! Needless to say I guess I better start looking at my 2024 schedule, cause once again Devolver Digital’s titles will be keeping me plenty occupied.

Devolver Delayed Showcase | 2023 – 2024 Edition:



