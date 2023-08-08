Devolver Delayed Showcase: Devolver Digital puts out a cheeky video…and I chuckled

Delays…they happen. No one likes them, but at least the folks at Devolver Digital can have a sense of humor about it! In a curt video released today the indie publisher revealed a slew of their titles that won’t be releasing in this calendar year.
That’s right, the following games are being pushed into 2024…
- The Plucky Squire
- Stick it to the Stickman
- Skate Story
- Anger Foot
- Pepper Grinder
Despite all these unfortunate delays, the publisher still will have plenty of the docket in 2023.
Titles such as:
- Gunbrella
- Wizard with a Gun
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- KarmaZoo
- DLC for Bro Force and McPixel 3
I’m glad some developers can keep to deadlines, but still I can’t stay mad at the delayed titles…I just really need them to come out already! Needless to say I guess I better start looking at my 2024 schedule, cause once again Devolver Digital’s titles will be keeping me plenty occupied.
Devolver Delayed Showcase | 2023 – 2024 Edition:
Enjoy the art of video game delays and find out which of your most anticipated Devolver Digital published games are moving to next year! The future’s future is here today.