Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3 sees Johnny setting sail again!

Gambler, Womanizer, but a man with a Heart of Gold, the captain of the mostly female Jellyfish Pirates have finally swashbuckled his way onto the cast of Guilty Gear -Strive-! Celebrating being the first title developed by Arc System Works to exceed 2.5 million players. Johnny will lead off the game’s third season which will extend the game’s lifespan and introduce a slew of system changes, fighters, stages and colors.

Season 3 which will start on August 24th will start with the release of Johnny who will be the 10th fighter added to the title since it was launched in 2021. The update will also introduce two new mechanics that will either put pressure on your foes or afford you a quick getaway. Wild Assault will let you burn 50 percent of your Burst gauge to execute a rushdown attack which will close the distance. On the opposite end, you can spend gauge to perform the Deflect Shield which will propel you away from an attacker on block giving you time and space to plan your next move.

The 24th will also see the release of Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition, a catch up package which bundles the base title and all 3 season passes. Perfect for those who want to engross themselves in the most well received title in the franchise at a price that won’t break the bank!

The march to the 2023 Arc Revo Finals has begun…will we find a champion amongst the new converts or will the old guard keep their perch. Heaven or Hell…Let’s Watch!

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 3 screens:



Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 3 Playable Character #1 [Johnny] Trailer:



