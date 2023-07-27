Nintendo eShop Update: Disney Illusion Island, Venba

It’s a big week for fans of Mickey Mouse in this week’s eShop update, as tomorrow sees the arrival of Mickey and friends in Disney Illusion Island. The 2D platformer doesn’t just feature Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, it also has full voice acting and animated cutscenes. If you grew up playing games like Castle of Illusion, you’ll want to check this out for sure.
Other highlights this week include Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, the latest addition to that iconic and enduring side-scrolling beat-’em-up franchise; Venba a narrative cooking adventure about an Indo-Canadian family set in the ’80s; and Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, a 3D platformer sequel to Summer in Mara.
See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Disney Illusion Island – Join Mickey and Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth on a quest to recover three magical books and save its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns. In this new cooperative 2D-platformer adventure for one to four players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy through a beautifully handcrafted world. Featuring fully voiced, animated cutscenes and an orchestrated original score, the Disney Illusion Island game swings exclusively onto the Nintendo Switch system on July 28. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com.
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Explore the early beginnings of the young Double Dragon brothers as they take on both new and familiar enemies in this alternate story. It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City, leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city. In this fresh roguelite featuring a unique and dynamic level structure, two player local co-op and nine additional unlockable characters, every playthrough is a chance for new action. Fight your way through today!
- Venba – Get a taste of this wholesome narrative cooking game set in the 1980s, in which you’ll help an Indian mother, who has recently immigrated to Canada, reconnect with her heritage by cooking a variety of mouth-watering South Indian dishes. Experience a story of love and loss through branching conversations, try to restore lost family recipes and bop along to a soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals. Venba comes to the Nintendo Switch system on July 31.
- Digital Spotlight
- The More the Merrier – International Day of Friendship rolls around on July 30, so grab player two (or three, or four … ) and jump into some games you can play together on the Nintendo Switch system! Float or fight alongside each other across Planet Popstar in the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe game. Adventure across the Paldea region and work together to emerge victorious in Tera Raid Battles in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Face off with your favorite fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, group up in the ultimate battlefield brawl in the Overwatch 2 game or see who will sink and who will swim as you cooperate or compete in the Splatoon 3 game. With multiplayer titles like these to choose from, there are so many ways to have fun playing together!
Activities:
- Celebrate the Launch of Pikmin 4 With My Nintendo Rewards! – Pikmin are all around! Celebrate the Pikmin 4 game launch by bringing some color into your kitchen and your shoes with new physical rewards. Add a touch of Pikmin decor to your home with a colorful microfiber kitchen towel or set foot into the world of Pikmin with a set of three rubber shoe charms that are all ready to lace up and go! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/21d50e37b21074e0#reward.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale – Check out the latest offers from Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise in this sale. Score great savings on Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil HD, Resident Evil Revelations and more! For more information and to view the full list of games, just take a look at this: https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 100 Doors Games: School Escape
- 3 minutes Mystery
- A Short Tale – Available July 31
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut – Available Aug. 1
- ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT
- Animal Farm Parking
- Anime Clock
- Arcade Archives KING & BALLOON
- Barony – Available Aug. 1
- Calm Waters
- Classic Pool and Cyber Pool Bundle
- Demonic Supremacy – Available July 28
- Don’t Lie Pack 1
- Don’t Lie Pack 2
- Ducky’s Delivery Service
- Eden’s Last Sunrise
- Ferris Mueller’s Day Off – Available July 31
- HYPER METEOR
- Hypertension
- Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
- Last Mage Survivors – Available July 29
- Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom-
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator – Available July 29
- Mirrored Souls – Available Aug. 2
- New York Mysteries: Power of Art
- Operate Now: Hospital
- Patrick’s Parabox
- Pixel Game Maker Series Angel’s Gear
- PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe
- Police Cop Hot Pursuit – Car Racing Driving Simulator Real
- PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
- Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe – Available July 28
- Radiant Tale
- Sword & Fairy Inn 2
- The Forgotten Room – Available July 31
- The Master’s Pupil – Available July 28
- The Red Exile – Survival Horror – Available Aug. 2
- This Way Madness Lies
- Venice 2089
- Veritas – Available July 31
- Watch
- Witch’s Pranks – Frog’s Fortune
- Working Hard Collection – Available July 28
- World of Machines – Tanks War Operation
- YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!
- YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~
- Zombie Hunter: D-Day
- Zoo Park Story