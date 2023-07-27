Nintendo eShop Update: Disney Illusion Island, Venba

It’s a big week for fans of Mickey Mouse in this week’s eShop update, as tomorrow sees the arrival of Mickey and friends in Disney Illusion Island. The 2D platformer doesn’t just feature Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, it also has full voice acting and animated cutscenes. If you grew up playing games like Castle of Illusion, you’ll want to check this out for sure.

Other highlights this week include Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, the latest addition to that iconic and enduring side-scrolling beat-’em-up franchise; Venba a narrative cooking adventure about an Indo-Canadian family set in the ’80s; and Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, a 3D platformer sequel to Summer in Mara.

See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.