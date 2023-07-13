C-Smash VRS serves up a smashing critical success on the PlayStation VR2

Based on the Sega Dreamcast release of Cosmic Smash from a number of years ago, C-Smash VRS, now available for the PlayStation VR2, is a super-stylish 3D sports title that actually translates quite well as a VR experience.

Critics certainly are feeling it, and hopefully PS VR2 owners will give it a chance as well since there’s not much else on the platform that offers similar gameplay. It’s a bit light on modes at the moment, but RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood are promising some enhancements to the solo and multiplayer experience “soon”.

Have a look at the accolades trailer below, and check the game and its demo out on the PS Store here.

C-Smash VRS Accolades Trailer:



C-Smash VRS Accolades Trailer (ESRB)

Watch this video on YouTube

A reimagining of SEGA’s Dreamcast and arcade icon Cosmic Smash for VR and online versus gameplay, C-Smash VRS combines a low-gravity form of squash with timed block-breaking challenges. Bringing together the very best of racket sports and timeless action puzzle gameplay. Produced and published by RapidEyeMovers and developed by Wolf & Wood, C-Smash VRS is the second collaboration between director Jörg Tittel and Wolf & Wood. Players can either play alone or forge a cosmic connection with a friend, exploring a variety of online versus modes. Soon, C-Smash VRS will welcome a number of new modes to enhance multiplayer and solo experiences, including an Infinity fitness mode, Co-Op, a much-requested Music Player and more.