Star Wars Outlaws set to launch on August 30th

Star Wars Outlaws, which is apparently the very first open world Star Wars videogame ever (at least to Ubisoft’s standard), was on the receiving end of an official release date, a new trailer and handful of screens, and a plethora of game details.

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games made that release date official earlier today: August 30th, 2024. Those PS5, Xbox o, PC or cloud platform players out there who opt to pick up the pricier Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition can get the game a few days earlier and acquire various forms of DLC.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Story Trailer:



Today, Ubisoft, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, announced that Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars game, will launch on August 30 on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna and PC through Ubisoft Connect. Fans who subscribe to Ubisoft+ or purchase the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game can enjoy up to three days early access*, and those who preorder before August 30 will receive the “Kessel Runner Bonus Pack” which includes cosmetics for Kay’s speeder and for her ship, the Trailblazer.

Ubisoft revealed more details about cunning scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion Nix’s search for an opportunity of a lifetime. During this era, the Empire’s rule is distracted by the rebellion that won’t quit, leading to a golden age for the underworld. As a skilled thief, Kay’s antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay’s head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan** and Crimson Dawn to earn the support they need to finish the job.

“In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen,” shared Julian Gerighty, Creative Director.

“Star Wars Outlaws invites fans to experience a side of the galaxy that has a treasure trove yet to be explored, the exploits of the scoundrels taking advantage of the golden age of the underworld. We’ve been inspired by Massive Entertainment’s dedication to bringing this aspect of Star Wars to life, including both iconic and new things for fans to explore in an open world,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games.

Kay and Nix will travel across the galaxy to gain the right resources and crew for the ultimate heist. In their journey, they’ll travel across distinct locations, both iconic and new: Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the windswept savannah of Toshara**. Along the way, Kay will explore bustling cities and cantinas, race across sprawling outdoor landscapes on her speeder, and pilot her ship the Trailblazer through the wilds of space. When things go awry, the Trailblazer will also help them chase, evade and attack to gain the upper hand in thrilling dogfights with the Empire and other foes.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available through the Ubisoft Store and at retail at a suggested price of $69.99 for the base game. By subscribing to Ubisoft+ or purchasing the Gold or Ultimate Edition, players can also access the game up to three days early*.

Standard Edition Base game



Gold Edition Base game Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack) Up to 3 days early access*

Ultimate Edition: Base game Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack) Sabacc Shark Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder and the “Trailblazer” spaceship Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder and the “Trailblazer” Digital art book: A selection of the game’s concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards Up to 3 days early access*



