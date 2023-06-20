Nintendo Direct arriving tomorrow

Everyone else has spent the month announcing their upcoming games, and this morning Nintendo announced they’ll be getting in on the fun:

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4. Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

As the tweet says, the next Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow morning at 10 am ET, and it will be focused “mainly” on Switch games coming this year. That “mainly” leaves a whole lot of room for fevered speculation and wild guesses, so tune in tomorrow to the stream linked below to see exactly what Nintendo has in store for the rest of the year…and beyond!

Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023 - Nintendo Switch

Watch this video on YouTube