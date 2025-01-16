Nintendo finally acknowledges existence of Switch 2

It’s been rumoured for a long, long time, but this morning Nintendo finally announced what everyone knew was coming: the Switch 2 exists, it will come out this year, and it will probably feature a new Mario Kart game.

That’s all they’re saying for now, though — and even the Mario Kart bit is only speculation, based on the fact that the trailer shows Mario Kart (though they also tout that the new console is mostly backwards compatible). Nintendo is promising more info on an April 2 Direct. They’ll also be offering worldwide hands-on “Experience” events, with North American events taking place in New York from April 4 to 6, Los Angeles April 11 to 13, Dallas April 25 to 27, and Toronto April 25 to 27.

There have been plenty of leaks about the Switch 2, but stay tuned for more official info from Nintendo!

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the Nintendo Switch system, will be released in 2025. Today Nintendo offered a first look at Nintendo Switch 2 in a video introducing the hardware. Watch the “Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer” on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itpcsQQvgAQ, and visit the Nintendo Switch 2 website https://www.nintendo.com/successor/en-us/. Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date. For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” which will air on Wednesday, April 2. Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world. Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local. North America: New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025 Europe: Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025 Oceania: Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025 Asia: Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced A Nintendo Account is necessary to participate in a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. Ticket registrations for consumers will begin in the near future. Please visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/ for more information.