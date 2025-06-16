Donkey Kong Bananza gets a Direct livestream presentation on June 18th

With the Nintendo Switch 2 officially unleashed unto the world and breaking some company records, Nintendo seem eager to show off their next first party release to all: Donkey Kong Bananza!

To do so, they have organized a Donkey Kong Bananza Direct event for Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET that will show off 15 minutes, or so, of the game in action! The stream will offer new info and details and probably answer any possible questions that gamers would have of the new, next generation Donkey Kong 3D platformer release.

See the details of the streaming event below! Donkey Kong Bananza Direct will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17th, 2022

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct 6.18.2025



Tune in at 6 a.m. PT on June 18 for a livestreamed Donkey Kong Bananza Direct presentation, featuring roughly 15 minutes of information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game.