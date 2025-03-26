Tune in tomorrow for a new Nintendo Direct

With not all that much fanfare or solid information (other than not to expect anything for the Nintendo Switch 2 at all) Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct event for tomorrow.

The livestream will feature a half hour of Nintendo Switch 1 games in some capacity, so we’re sure it’ll still be worth checking out in some capacity. Tune in at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET for all the fun at the official YouTube channel and the embedded stream below.

Check back afterwards for anything interesting as usual.

Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 – Nintendo Switch



Tune in on Thursday, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.