JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: ASBR Ultimate Edition revealed along with Season 2 in Alt Diego Brando trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is definitely getting longer legs than its predecessor and you love to see it. The fighting game which mashes characters from across the 8 iterations of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure saw a second life on current and last gen platforms after it saw a small release on the PlayStation 3. The game expanded on the original with a season pass which added characters not found in the original.

Closing out season is an alternate version of Diego Brando (Part 7: Steel Ball Run) who sports The World as his stand rather than Scary Monsters. However the trailer showcasing this final fighter revealed that he’s not actually the final fighter to be added to the title. A second season has been announced and will include fighters from Part 5: Golden Wind, Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable, and Part 8: JoJolion. This trio will be released throughout the latter half of 2023.

For those looking to grab everything that is available for the title, you’re in luck. An ultimate version of the game is available digitally which packs the base title, the two season passes and slew of bonus costumes into one convenient package.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle Star Battle R is available now on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R — Alternate World Diego Reveal Trailer:



MUDA MUDA MUDA! Funny Valentine made sure to not leave the root world without a Diego Brando – Alternate World Diego is equipped with a bad attitude and The World at his command. He’s ready to stop time and deliver a beating in #JJASBR! To be continued…

