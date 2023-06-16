Anime Expo to host a pair of panels featuring the upcoming Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica

If you’re a Persona fan and you’re attending Anime Expo in Los Angeles, you might want to clear your calendar on July 3rd as Atlus will be holding two panels for the two new Persona titles that was announced recently during Summer Game Fest. The first will occur at 10am and will feature the voice actors of Persona 5 Tactica, the latest adventure of the much beloved Phantom Thieves.

Those in attendance will receive a free Persona 5 Tactica Poster!

Persona 5 Tactica Date & Time: Monday, July 3, 10:00am-11:00am PT Location: Petree Hall ATLUS West invites you to learn more about their exciting new strategy RPG Persona 5 Tactica! Reunite with members of the original English voice cast as they talk about their experience reprising their roles as Phantom Thieves for some behind the scenes takes of their latest adventure. Attendees will receive an exclusive Persona 5 Tactica poster (while supplies last)! Panel Members: Leeanna Albanese (Erina)

Matthew Mercer (Yusuke)

Cherami Leigh (Makoto)

Xanthe Huynh (Haru)

The second panel will take place early in the evening at 7pm, where you will spend an hour with the voice actors of Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the entry that planted the seeds for the franchise’s popularity in the West. The panelists will peel back the curtain and give attendees insights as to what goes on in the recording booth, it’s definitely something you don’t want to miss.

Persona 3 Reload Date & Time: Monday, July 3, 7:00pm-8:00pm PT Location: Petree Hall Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart with Persona 3 Reload! Join our special guests as they take you behind the scenes of life in the recording booth for this genre-defining RPG. Panel Members: Heather Gonzalez (Yukari Takeba)

Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada)

Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi)

Zeno Robinson (Junpei Iori)

Aleks Le (Protagonist)

Allegra Clark (Mitsuru Kirijo)

For those who won’t be around on the 3rd or too lazy to get in line, both panels will be streamed live on Anime Expo’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Furthermore SEGA/ATLUS will also have a presence on the show floor (Booth 2206) all weekend where fans can pick up a variety of goods such as trading cards, skate decks and denim jackets.

Purchases over $120 dollars will score a free fanny pack. One of these days I definitely need to fight the crowds and actually attend this show…but that’s not this year. So all you attendees, have fun on my behalf and maybe don’t list that merch at too high a mark up!