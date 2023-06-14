Delve a bit deeper into Dragon’s Dogma 2

You wanted more Dragon’s Dogma… you’re getting more Dragon’s Dogma! While the sequel was officially revealed at a different summer showcase, Capcom waited until their own Capcom Showcase to, err, showcase their action RPG sequel.

Powered by the reliable RE Engine and destined for new gen consoles and the PC, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is looking quite solid thus far based on the new footage from the event and plethora of new screens.

Check them out below, and stay tuned for more game details in the future.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 @ Capcom Showcase:



Capcom Showcase | 6.12.2023

Watch this video on YouTube

Dragon’s Dogma 2 screens:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 harnesses the power of the RE ENGINE to create a world map about four times the size of the original Dragon’s Dogma that is densely populated with enemies, events, and locations rendered with the latest graphical technology. The environment is complemented by immersive physics and character AI that brings Pawns, monsters, and NPCs to life. Pawns organically guide players to new locations, dynamically cooperate during battle, and even react to special moments such as celebrating narrow victories with high-fives. Monsters new and old encourage players to devise numerous strategies to succeed in combat, or even avoid it all together. NPCs, such as the bow-wielding Ulrika who has a deep connection to the Arisen, or the high priestess of the beastren Nadinia, will form intricate relationships with the Arisen that set the stage for nuanced story moments. New information on vocations and other experiences unique to Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be shared in the future. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.