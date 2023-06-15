Nintendo eShop Update: Smushi Come Home, Nova Lands

How quiet is this week’s eShop update? Let me put it this way: the games in the featured section are all updates and new seasons for GaaS games.
Still, that’s good news if you’re a fan of Fortnite, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Rocket League, Overwatch 2, and Disney Speedstorm. Disney Speedstorm will be getting a Toy Story-themed Season 2 update, Fortnite is launching Chapter 4 Season 3, and Rocket League enters Season 11, all getting new content for players to enjoy.
There are also some new games, too. Smushi Come Home was one of the highlights of this past weekend’s Wholesome Direct, while Hatsune Miku fans will want to check out Hatsune Miku – The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes, which brings together a bunch of minigames starring everyone’s favourite virtual singer.
See the full list below.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 3 – The WILDS await in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3! The center of the Island has collapsed, revealing a vast, hidden jungle with ancient secrets to discover. Ascend to canopies, ride raptors and slide in the mud for speed and camouflage. Detect enemies with the Thermal DMR, skid on vines while firing the FlapJack Rifle or transform opponents into spectators with the Cybertron Cannon. A good exploration starts with great explorers, and this season’s Battle Pass includes all new Outfits, Emotes, Pickaxes and more to point you in the right direction. Start your adventure today!
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Remembering Update – In the biggest story update yet, uncover the mystery of the Forgetting in the Forgotten Lands biome with help from a magical resident of the mysterious Pumpkin House. Journey through the Dreamscape – the dimension between Dreams and Reality – and experience epic story quests alongside your Disney and Pixar friends in the Valley. Celebrate everything Pixar in a new Star Path and earn unique prizes inspired by Pixar’s iconic and upcoming films! Play Disney Dreamlight Valley on the Nintendo Switch system today.
- Rocket League: Season 11 – This season will be celebrating soccar with one giant party! Get behind the wheel of the drift-ready Nissan Silvia, and when you’re not powersliding around the new Estadio Vida Arena, fill your garage with dozens of vibrant Rocket Pass rewards. Play today!
- Overwatch 2: Season 5 – Embark on a mythic adventure! Journey through the High Fantasy themed Battle Pass to level up Mythic Adventurer Tracer. Complete side quests to earn free rewards by jumping into Summer Games – with returning Lúcioball and new Volleyball game modes – and then sneak through Prop Hunt to finish the season! Play free now.
- Disney Speedstorm: Season 2 – Disney Speedstorm’s Toy Story-inspired Season 2 is available now! Join Racers Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Bo Peep on the perfect combat racing playground of Andy’s Room! Available to play today.
- Digital Spotlight
- Share the Gift of Gaming With Dad! – Father’s Day is just around the corner … don’t panic! There’s still plenty of time to start downloading games in Nintendo eShop and tell him you wanted to spend more time gaming on Nintendo Switch with him. Get Dad moving with Golf, Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay) using Joy-Con controllers in Nintendo Switch Sports. Take Dad for a drive on the wild side with the biggest Mario Kart roster ever in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe … because of course he’ll want to pick Waluigi again. Send him on an adventure through the land and skies of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, splat him in Splatoon 3, turn the tables on him in Mario Party Superstars and help Dad dance himself silly in Just Dance 2023 Edition. Father’s Day redeemed!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save up to 50% During the Hyper Max Sale! – Burst into deals on a mega selection of games and DLC* for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, you can save to the max on games like Metroid Dread, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and so much more. Remember, you earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points** for your purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Get the jump on it – this sale ends June 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alchemic Cutie – Available June 16
- Anime Beauty Girl Puzzle – Love Game History Adventure
- Annalynn
- Arcade Archives BRAVOMAN
- Beat ’Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-
- Bloo Kid
- Cave of Past Sorrows – Available June 16
- Cyber Hunters – Available June 17
- Dungeon & Tales: Warriors and Dragons
- Eastern Euro Truck Simulator: Real Offroad Car Driving Game Sim 4×4 Mud
- Eastern Exorcist
- Finger Football: Goal in Two – Available June 20
- Flannel Amethyst
- Forest Golf Planner
- Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt
- Hatsune Miku – The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes
- Healthy Recipes
- Hoppy Hop – Available June 16
- HORSE CLUB Adventures: Complete Collection
- Jack Jeanne
- Nova Lands – Available June 21
- Pandemic 1993 – Available June 16
- ProtoCorgi
- Robolt – Available June 20
- Smushi Come Home
- Stay Out of the House – Available June 16
- Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale
- Tails of Trainspot – Available June 16
- The Fairy’s Song – Available June 16
- The Sin
- Zero-G Gunfight