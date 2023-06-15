Nintendo eShop Update: Smushi Come Home, Nova Lands

How quiet is this week’s eShop update? Let me put it this way: the games in the featured section are all updates and new seasons for GaaS games.

Still, that’s good news if you’re a fan of Fortnite, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Rocket League, Overwatch 2, and Disney Speedstorm. Disney Speedstorm will be getting a Toy Story-themed Season 2 update, Fortnite is launching Chapter 4 Season 3, and Rocket League enters Season 11, all getting new content for players to enjoy.

There are also some new games, too. Smushi Come Home was one of the highlights of this past weekend’s Wholesome Direct, while Hatsune Miku fans will want to check out Hatsune Miku – The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes, which brings together a bunch of minigames starring everyone’s favourite virtual singer.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.