Capcom delves into Dragon’s Dogma 2 from the TGS

It’s been a minute since we last heard much regarding Capcom’s long awaited Dragon’s Dogma sequel. Well that minute has aparently passed, and as part of their Tokyo Game Show announcements, Capcom dropped off new media for Dragon’s Dogma 2 including a 9 minute long deep dive. And a plethora of screens too!

Have a look at the new media and game details below, and/or head on over to YouTube and get a look at the entire TGS Online Special Program, here.

There’s no solid release date as of yet, but the game is in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 9 Minute Gameplay Deep Dive | Tokyo Game Show 2023:



Dragon’s Dogma 2 screens:

Let Your Curiosity Guide Your Journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Director Hideaki Itsuno kicked off Capcom’s TGS Online Special Program by providing the first in-depth look at the deep, explorable world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The roughly ten-minute overview included an explanation of the Pawn AI companions, some of the available vocations, and the two nations players will explore throughout their journey. Itsuno also gave a glimpse of the many ways players will be able to use their creativity to adventure through this immersive world when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a narrative-driven action RPG that places players in an immersive fantasy world as the Arisen. You will lead a party of up to three AI companions known as Pawns, including your custom main Pawn, and up to two additional Pawns that can be recruited from other players or offline. Before embarking on each quest of your journey, it is essential to organize your party and ensure that each member is able to leverage each other’s strengths and mitigate their weaknesses by tactically selecting their vocations. When players start their journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they will be able to choose their desired playstyle among the four initially available vocations: Fighter, Archer, Thief, and Mage. Players can change the vocation of their Arisen and main Pawn at any time by visiting Vocation Guilds throughout the world and unlock new vocations as they progress through the game.

Choose Your Vocation

Archer: Archers utilize the bow and arrow to strike enemies from afar and excel at targeting airborne foes or creating opportunities for follow up attacks after striking enemy weak points.

Archers utilize the bow and arrow to strike enemies from afar and excel at targeting airborne foes or creating opportunities for follow up attacks after striking enemy weak points. Thief: Attacks with deadly speed, dealing rapid and consecutive strikes with daggers in both hands while exhibiting outstanding mobility. They quickly step away after striking, exploit openings to cling onto enemies, and inflict heavy damage. Thieves may steal from enemies and NPCs alike.

Attacks with deadly speed, dealing rapid and consecutive strikes with daggers in both hands while exhibiting outstanding mobility. They quickly step away after striking, exploit openings to cling onto enemies, and inflict heavy damage. Thieves may steal from enemies and NPCs alike. Mage: Wielding a staff, the Mage offers support to their party in various ways: from launching magick attacks, offering enchantments that bolster party members’ weapons, to casting healing spells.

Itsuno also revealed the Magick Archer and Mystic Spearhand, two vocations that will only be available to the player-controlled Arisen.

Magick Archer: Using magickal arrows, the Magick Archer has a versatile move-set capable of attacking, healing allies, or even learning a custom skill that unleashes a devastating attack over a wide area, in exchange for reducing their own maximum HP.

Using magickal arrows, the Magick Archer has a versatile move-set capable of attacking, healing allies, or even learning a custom skill that unleashes a devastating attack over a wide area, in exchange for reducing their own maximum HP. Mystic Spearhand: The Mystic Spearhand makes use of their unique Duospear and magick to attack enemies up close or from afar with punishing strikes or magick that can paralyze enemies or hurl multiple objects at them.

Exploring the Nations of Dragon’s Dogma 2

The tale of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is split between two nations: Vermund, the kingdom of humanity, and the beastren nation of Battahl. Vermund is a land of rolling green hills, with a fortified capital city populated by nobles, and sprawling commoner settlements surrounding the castle grounds. Meanwhile, the steep canyons of Battahl are littered with ancient ruins that later became the foundation for its current cities. When venturing outside the safety of each nation’s towns, players will encounter travelers, merchants, soldiers, and other folk as they go about their daily lives. Each character has their own motives and objectives, and may even approach the Arisen with a quest. If a Pawn in your party has knowledge of a quest, they will offer to guide the Arisen to their destination. If the sky begins to darken while en route, the Arisen should seek a campsite to sleep rather than brave the smothering darkness and increased dangers of night. Oxcarts also offer quick passage between each major town, but beware: these transports can be attacked before their arrival.

More information regarding Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be revealed at a later date.