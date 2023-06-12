Assassin’s Creed Mirage reappears with a release date, new media

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was officially revealed during the Ubisoft Forward event last September, and now during this Summer iteration of the event, we officially have a release date, new details and plenty of media!

Thanks to the setting we’re definitely feeling the homage to the original Assassin’s Creed that Ubisoft was going for, and we’re excited to revisit where it all sort of started. In this case, 9th century Baghdad.

Check out the new gameplay footage with developer commentary and some new screens too. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled to appear on PlayStation, Xbox platforms and the PC on October 12th, 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage screens/art:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Developer Gameplay Breakdown | Ubisoft Forward:



Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on October 12 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. The story is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and centers on the young version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Basim, a common thief haunted by visions. Basim soon starts a journey to become a master assassin, mentored by Hidden Ones Fuladh and Roshan (the latter of whom is voiced by Shoreh Aghdashloo). An homage to the first Assassin’s Creed, Mirage emphasizes stealth gameplay with classic tools like throwing knives and smoke bombs, as well as new abilities like Assassin’s Focus, which lets Basim take down multiple targets in rapid succession. For a closer look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage, check out Ubisoft News’ gameplay walkthrough commentated by Art Director Jean-Luc Sala and Creative Director Stéphane Boudon.