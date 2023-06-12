The Crew Motorfest lines up for a September 14th release

Fresh from today’s Ubisoft Forward event comes a confirmed release date for their open-world driving title The Crew Motorfest and of course a handful of new media.

More a “celebration of car culture” (their words, not ours) and less a competitive racing game, The Crew Motorfest looks quite pretty and very chill, especially considering the lush, tropical Hawaiian setting and overall aesthetic.

The Crew Motorfest is headed to PlayStation and Xbox platforms and the PC.

The Crew Motorfest “screens”:

The Crew Motorfest: Cinematic Introduction | Ubisoft Forward:



The Crew Motorfest: Gameplay Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward:



The newest iteration of the The Crew franchise, The Crew Motorfest invites you to immerse yourself in car culture and embark on thrilling driving experiences in a vibrant open world, located in Oahu, Hawaii.

Welcome to Motorfest, the all-year-round festival for all car enthusiasts. Join the celebration and take part in an ever-changing program of activities: Discover new outlooks on car culture through a selection of short thematic campaigns, intense driving races and various competitive live events. With hundreds of iconic cars to collect, from the past, present and future, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to show of your skills and style as you rise to become one of the festival’s Legends.

The island of O’ahu is a tropical paradise turned into the ultimate playground for all car lovers. Come explore the island breathtaking scenery on the roads and everywhere in between, on your own or with your crew. Opportunities for fun and hair-raising challenges are limitless.

Features

EXPLORE A VIBRANT HAWAIIAN OPEN WORLD WITH YOUR CREW

Get ready to experience the ultimate driving adventure on one of the world’s most breathtaking islands: Oahu, the jewel of the Hawaiian archipelago. Whether you’re exploring the island solo or with your crew, you’ll discover that Motorfest has turned this vibrant and exotic paradise into the ultimate playground for car lovers.

Join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your skills off-road on the ashy slopes of a volcano, or master the perfect curve on the tracks. When you’re ready to relax, kick back on the sunny beaches behind the wheel of your favorite supercar or explore the hidden paths of the luxurious rainforest in a buggy.

On the roads and everywhere in between, Motorfest offers endless opportunities to rediscover the thrill of driving.

CELEBRATE ALL THE FACETS OF CAR CULTURE WITH THE PLAYLISTS

Here’s your ticket for one-of-a-kind experiences: the Playlists. The Playlists are a selection of short thematic campaigns that offer unique and exciting car culture experiences. Each one of them is carefully designed to immerse you in a different car culture universe through a series of tailored races, themed events, and other unique challenges.

With a specific atmosphere, objectives, gameplay, and rewards, the Playlists will give you the chance to explore various car culture fantasies and master different driving styles: Put the pedal to the metal in the wild world of American Muscle cars, dominate the neon-lit streets of Japanese-style street racing, or rediscover a time before GPS and assisted driving by mastering legendary machines of the past. You can even unleash the cutting-edge power of electric supercars or explore the universes of the most prestigious car brands and creators.

No matter what kind of driving experience you’re looking for, Motorfest Playlists have got you covered.

UPGRADE YOUR GARAGE WITH ICONIC CARS FROM EXCLUSIVE OFFERS

Don’t miss the early adopter offer with the Liberty Walk Pre-order Pack and get 30 days exclusive access to original content : the TOYOTA GR Supra Special Edition designed by a famous Japanese Content Creator, an avatar outfit pack (body and hat) and two customization vanities (underglow and tire).