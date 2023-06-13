SEGA didn’t leave gamers hanging with a new teaser for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Between dropping a meaty trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name at the Summer Game Fest Showcase and now this comedic trailer for the newly christened Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, what does RGG Studio still have left up their sleeves when the studio hosts its own event, the RGG Summit on later this week on June 15th (the 16th in Japan).

The trailer which features protagonist Ichiban Kasuga awakening on a busy beach sans clothes. Due to some clever editing and a director who seemingly has watched Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, we’re spared a show that would leave most arrested for indecent exposure. However the same cannot be said for the beach goers on this seemingly foreign beach. Screams of disgust from women, indifferent responses from men, eventually an older lei wearing woman helps the groggy Ichiban realize his situation. He covers up out of shame and lets out a frustrated roar! How did he end up in this situation, are his friends alright…are we still in Japan? Hopefully we’ll be provided some news this Thursday at 11pm EST/8pm PST.

Otherwise you can learn the full story when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth comes out early 2024.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth screens:

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | Teaser Reveal (Multiplatform):



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | Teaser Reveal (Multiplatform)

Watch this video on YouTube

An unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu on a larger-than-life RPG adventure. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the previously announced eighth iteration in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s flagship series, launching early 2024.