Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more officially appears during the Ubisoft Forward 2022 event

In case you missed the big Ubisoft Forward even over the weekend, one of the highlights was of course the reveal of the next proper Assassin’s Creed title.. well the next few actually.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be this year’s installment, which is set in ninth-century/Golden Age-era Baghdad and will feature a new street thief-turned-Assassin known as Basim Ibn Is’haq. Ubisoft is describing Mirage as a tribute to the series, and more specifically the first title, which was set in the middle east under similar circomstances.
Have a look at the various media for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, including screens and the Cinematic World Premiere trailer along with the Assassin’s Creed: 2022 Showcase, and plenty of new info for the entire franchise.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage screens:
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Cinematic World Premiere:
Assassin’s Creed: 2022 Showcase:
Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will launch worldwide in 2023. In addition, the roadmap of the brand’s future has been unveiled with the next two HD flagship games Codename RED and Codename HEXE as part of the Codename INFINITY hub, along with the AAA mobile game Codename JADE and more information about the collaboration with Netflix. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Luna, as well as on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+* to access the game.
With development led** by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the Wrath of the Druids expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Mirage invites players to immerse themselves in a magnificent ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age. It offers a narrative-driven action-adventure experience with an intriguing coming-of-age storyline, charismatic protagonists, a majestic open city and modernized legacy gameplay focusing on parkour, stealth and assassinations. They will embody a new hero, Basim Ibn Is’haq, a singular street thief with a mysterious past, who will join the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Basim’s mentor, Roshan, will be voiced by Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an homage to the series, and a particularly special tribute to the first Assassin’s Creed. The announcement of the game comes with a cinematic reveal trailer with original music composed by Brendan Angelides, who is also the music composer for the game.
“For the 15th anniversary of the franchise we wanted to offer something special to the players and our community”, said Stéphane Boudon, Creative Director for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a tribute to the franchise, and notably to the original game. We are bringing a modern take on the iconic Assassin’s Creed gameplay experience, as well as a deep dive into the rituals and tenets of the Hidden Ones, something we think both longtime and new fans alike will be eager to play”.
Additionally, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Case*** were announced:
- The Deluxe Edition: will include the base game, digital artbook and soundtrack, as well as a Deluxe pack containing a Prince of Persia–inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more.
- The Collector’s Case will include the Deluxe Edition with a high-quality figurine of Basim (32cm), an exclusive SteelBook with a design to be elected by fans, a mini-artbook, a replica of Basim’s brooch, a map of Baghdad as well as a selected soundtrack of the game. The Collector’s Case is available from the Ubisoft Store and select retailers.
Fans who pre-order**** Assassin’s Creed Mirage will receive a bonus quest at launch called The Forty Thieves, where players will uncover the mysteries of Ali Baba’s legendary cave.
Since the release of the first Assassin’s Creed game in 2007, the brand has sold more than 200 million games worldwide, positioning it as one of the most important franchises in video game industry. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to receive new updates and exciting content in its second year of post-launch. In a few months we will launch the Last Chapter, a free quest in which Eivor will reunite with some key characters including some influential historical figures. There are also special rewards available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla starting today.
Moreover, during the Assassin’s Creed Showcase, the future of the brand was unveiled. The next two HD flagship games, Codename RED and Codename HEXE, will be part of Codename INFINITY, as well as information about the AAA mobile game Codename JADE, and the collaboration with Netflix:
- Assassin’s Creed Codename RED is the next flagship title after Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the future of the open world RPG in Assassin’s Creed. It is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with Jonathan Dumont as Creative Director. Here players will be able to explore a long-awaited setting for an Assassin’s Creed game: feudal Japan and all its shinobi fantasies.
- Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE is the next flagship title after Codename RED. It is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, birthplace of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with Clint Hocking as Creative Director.
- Assassin’s Creed Codename INFINITY will connect projects and players through different types of experiences, including released Assassin’s Creed games and the next ones to launch: Codename Red and Codename HEXE, the next two HD flagship games. As part of Codename INFINITY, multiplayer is set to return as a standalone experience in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
- The Assassin’s Creed Codename JADE is a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile platforms set in Ancient China. Players will be able to create their own character and discover the story of the first Assassins in China. It will be free to play.
- The live-action Assassin’s Creed series from Ubisoft Film & Television and Netflix is going to be an epic, genre-blending adaptation of the highly successful video game franchise. The collaboration does not end there, however, as Netflix is also collaborating on an exclusive Assassin’s Creed game to be made available on their platform.
“By celebrating the franchise’s 15th anniversary, we wanted to not only honor our players and the people behind the brand, but also share our ambitions for the future of Assassin’s Creed with our fans. We are looking to expand the universe and continue to offer compelling, immersive experiences. We have countless stories to tell and we want history to be everybody’s playground.”, said Marc-Alexis Côté, Executive Producer on Assassin’s Creed.