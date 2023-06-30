Arcadian Atlas takes its turn on July 27th

A games journalists’ inbox is something I wouldn’t wish upon no one. The volumes of emails we receive means we have to make tough decisions every day in an attempt to try to bring news and coverage to our constituents. Things will slip through the cracks, but other avenues certainly can pick up the slack.

I’m so incredibly proud of our tiny team’s hard work over the years, and so overwhelmingly excited to announce our game @ArcadianAtlas will be released this July 27th 🥲 thank you all for your patience & the years of support/enthusiasm for the project 🥹🙏 RTs v appreciated 😅 https://t.co/JK8QjtTD3U — Becca Bair 🐝🐝 (@TupelosHoney) June 28, 2023

Arcadian Atlas is definitely one that slipped through the cracks, but thanks to an algorithmically served tweet (see maybe Elon’s bird app isn’t that bad…no? Carry on) I was able to discover this game that evokes Final Fantasy Tactics to a tee!

Set in the land of Arcadia, a pair of lovers struggle to stay pledged to the current queen or illegitimate heir as they fight for what they feel is rightfully theirs. Recruit a party who can enroll into 1 of 12 classes as you fight to secure the future of Arcadia and quell the civil war that has broken out.

Arcadian Atlas will be coming to PC on July 27th and consoles later this year.

Arcadian Atlas - Release Date Reveal Trailer

