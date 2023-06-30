Citizen, is your PC powerful enough to test drive the future of Law Enforcement?

RoboCop: Rogue City is coming this fall but the folks at Omni Consumer Products (via Teyon) would like to make sure their product has gotten all its bugs out. To that effect, they are inviting the public to test out the title next week. The closed beta will run from July 3rd to the 9th and will let those select few a chance to control the titular Android offer and help craft the game’s experience. The application can be found here.

Minimium Specs

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows® 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel® Core™ i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

DirectX Version 12

Hard Drive (storage required): 100 GB available space

If your computer meets this requirement, and you possess a strong sense of justice, perhaps you can be chosen to be the few to guide the future of law enforcement. Your time and effort won’t go unrewarded as playtesters will receive a digital copy of the Art of RoboCop: Rogue City and a 30% off coupon that can be used at nacongaming.com.

RoboCop: Rogue City is set for a September 2023 release window on the PC, PlayStation and the Xbox platform.