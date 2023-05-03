Billy and Jimmy Lee return in a new Double Dragon game from Modus Games and Secret Base

The Lee Brothers have kept a relatively low profile in the last decade, cameoing in other titles and content with seemingly training the next generation of street fighters. However the teams at Modus Games and Secret Base managed to coax the twins for a new adventure in the distant time of 199X!
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will have swapping between two characters as they take on the four gangs vying to control a lawless New York City (wait…I thought it happened in 199X and not 2023…). The boys won’t be cleaning up the streets alone as they’re joined by Billy’s girlfriend, Marian and a powerhouse named Uncle Matin. Marian’s not gonna get sucker punched and carried off as she’s packing all sorts of heat…and frankly I pity the fool that gets on the business side of Uncle Matin’s riot shield.
The game will differ from other beat ’em ups by having dynamic missions that will affect a stage’s length and number of enemies. I’d say bring ’em on as more foes means more opportunities to earn coins, which can be used to upgrade your characters or purchase unlockables which can be used in future playthroughs. Play solo or team up with a friend locally and eventually connect with friends online with a post-launch co-op mode.
The title will be available this summer on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Modus Games and developer Secret Base roundhouse kick down the doors today in announcing Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, a co-operative beat ‘em up featuring tag team duos of fighters infused with roguelite elements to deliver classically informed, highly replayable Double Dragon-style brawls with a new edge. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will revitalize the iconic franchise when it hits PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this summer. Wishlist today: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1967260/Double_Dragon_Gaiden_Rise_Of_The_Dragons/
New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city.
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gives players incredible, seamless tag team abilities and a multitude of strategies for devastating combos, defensive and offensive moves across the game’s 13 unique playable characters.
Series icons Billy and Jimmy Lee are joined by Marian, returning as a fully realized, firearm-wielding ranged fighter, and newcomer Uncle Matin, a riot-shield-wielding powerhouse. Tag in and out as the classic Lee duo or switch it up with different characters. With two-player local co-op, the action quadruples as you and a friend clean up the mean streets.
Endless playthrough possibilities are made a reality with the game’s dynamic mission select function – the order in which you choose your mission will affect the mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players choose between missions housed within city sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs across unique stages packed with melee weapons, dangerously devoted members and varied environments perfect for all-out fights.
Cash is earned by using a Special KO on opponents, while health boosts are earned by performing Crowd Control moves, which are special KOs that knock out multiple enemies at once. Spend cash at the end of each stage to unlock powerful upgrades for your chosen characters or choose to save up your cash. Experiment with different duos, pursue alternate builds for your fighters through upgrades and change the order in which they challenge the city’s sinister gang leaders.
Should a session end in defeat, players can convert any remaining cash into tokens usable to permanently unlock extra characters and bonuses in between sessions, making every battle serve a purpose. But buying a Continue with that token to instead extend a promising round of gang-slugging action is worth considering, too…
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons recalls the series’ classic aesthetic with refreshed pixel art visuals, sporting updated-yet-faithful appearances for both returning heroes and villains and a stirring soundtrack that keeps players ready for the next fight. With unlockable bonuses, adjustable difficulty levels, optional permadeath and infinite modes, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a robust revitalization of the series’ signature side-scrolling action. Online co-op is planned as a post-launch update later this year.
