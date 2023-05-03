Grapple with your feelings as Wrestling with Emotions reveals playable demo

Dating sim fans have courted boys, girls, daddies, pigeons, monsters and even swords, however Team Lazerbeam wants you to find a paramour in the least likely demographic…wrestlers! Wrestling with Emotions: New Kid on the Block will have you create your own gladiator of love and take them from the trailer park to hopefully main eventing at the world famous (?) CUDDDDDDDDDDDLE DOOOOOOOOOME!
Wrestling with Emotions: Demo Dawg’s Treat will give you a first look at the title, hopefully introducing you to the 7 competitors that are in the running to be your tag team partner 4 life or your eternal rival. Learn to maximize your ratings on the M.E.A.T. (Muscle, Elegance, Attitude & Theatrics) track to ensure you’re the greatest sports entertainer around!
Wrestling with Emotions: New Kid on the Block is due for a release later this year and it will be one of the titles participating in Steam’s LudoNarraCon 2023 on May 4th to the 8th.
Wrestling With Emotions Demo Trailer:
Wrestling With Emotions screens/art:
We’re massively stoked to announce that we’re unleashing a demo for our pro-wrestler dating simulator, Wrestling With Emotions!
