Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons debuts perhaps the most info filled trailer I’ve ever seen!

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons came out of nowhere like a gut punch (in a good way!), and today the team at Modus Games and Secret Base released a pretty thorough trailer detailing the game’s mechanics and how the game will keep you coming back for more.

Tackle the 4 gangs of New York any way you choose, but as you defeat each gang, the remaining ones will fortify and strengthen themselves. Swap between 2 characters if you’re playing solo for some combo extensions or damage mitigation. Use your special moves to knock out enemies to earn cash, knock out groups to receive food to extend your playtime. Spend cash to bulk up your fighter or convert it all to tokens post game and use those to buy new characters, art and music. Given the recent Beat ’em up renaissance will these mechanics make these Dragons rise to the top or will they be forgotten in the annals of history?

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will be unleashed on July 27th on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Gameplay Overview Trailer:



The Double Dragon brothers return in this fresh addition to the iconic beat ’em up franchise. With tag-team action, roguelite elements, and 13 playable characters, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is now available for pre-order and will launch July 27, 2023.