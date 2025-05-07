The cast keeps growing as Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gets another two characters

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons refuses to stay down as the game from developer Secret Base continues to get updates after its 2023 release. We learned a couple months back that two new fighters, Jeff and Adore would be entering the fray and they’ve finally arrived.

Jeff is a childhood friend of the Lee brothers, but while the duo mastered Sōsetsuken, he wavered from the path. Now he dukes it out on the streets with a style which is an amalgamation of Karate of Sōsetsuken.

Abore is a stoic ex-soldier whose strength seems…inhuman. With his blonde flattop, glowing red eyes covered by a pair of shades, I have to say this version of the character reminds me of something, but I can’t quite place it.

It’s pretty neat that all the characters added so far are actually characters from the classic game and according to the developer we’re still expecting six more characters coming to the game. So who else from the Double Dragon Universe can they pull from?

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform. This update like the previous update is available now and free!

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Characters 1 & 2 DLC Trailer



