Free update and discounts coming for Streets of Rage 4

Three hundred changes is a lot of changes and that’s what’s coming in the free content update for Streets of Rage 4. This update include balance changes, new co-op moves, more options for the survival mode that debuted in the DLC Mr. X Nightmare.
If you’ve somehow missed the boat on this title, you’re in luck. The game is currently on sale for 50% off on various digital platforms such as the Nintendo eShop, Steam, and the PlayStation Network. Mr. X Nightmare is also on sale so if you’ve hesitated on adding more fighters to your title, now’s your chance to do it while keeping some money in your pocket.
It’s really amazing that the title is still getting support years after its release. Let’s hope we still see more from Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games. Streets of Rage 4 and Mr. X Nightmare is currently available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.
Streets of Rage 4 (and Mr. X Nightmare DLC) – New free update bringing more than 300 improvements:
A newly released update brings more than 300 improvements to Streets of Rage 4, the award-winning revival of the iconic beat ‘em up series on PC via Steam, GOG, the Windows Store, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.
Take a look at the update, showcasing a suite of eye-popping co-operative moves that empower players to take their combo-driving teamwork to the next level while dishing out some serious hurt to the city’s seediest criminals. It also gives an overview for the all-new Custom Survival Mode of Mr. X Nightmare DLC.
Streets of Rage 4’s perfectly reimagined sidescrolling action was further enhanced through 2021’s acclaimed Mr. X Nightmare, a hefty offering of DLC which earned praise as a stellar example of DLC done right, standing as one of the all-around best reviewed releases of the year on all platforms despite its arrival as add-on content.