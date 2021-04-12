New characters, content hitting Streets of Rage 4 later this year

The rage in the streets will not be sated as new content has just been announced for the French developed sequel for the beloved SEGA beat’em up franchise. Mr X Nightmare along with an unnamed free update was announced today, extending the life of the beautiful brawler which came out nearly a year ago. A trio of characters will be added to the title. The first revealed being Estel Aguirre, who players may remember encountering as a boss in the original campaign. Existing characters will be getting new moves to keep them fresh and viable, new weapons will be introduced to make defending Wood Oak City a lot easier on the knuckles. It also appears the screen clearing police support that was available in the original Streets of Rage is coming back! A survival mode will test players mettle and a new difficulty mode will be introduced in the unnamed free update.
Besides gameplay enhancements, Mr X Nightmare will also feature new music from Tee Lopes whose works have appeared in Sonic Mania, League of Legends and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. Looks like 2021 is a banner year for beat’em up news between this and Dotemu’s other major reveal of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title. Those looking to ward off ring rust while waiting for this content to drop can find the base version of Streets of Rage 4 on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Switch.
The news follows Streets of Rage 4 clearing more than 2.5 million copies downloaded across all platforms.
Today’s announcement trailer showcases officer Estel Aguirre, one of Mr. X Nightmare’s three included fighters, as she goes off duty to join forces with the heroes of Streets of Rage 4 for the first time. Formerly appearing in the game as an intimidating, boss fight-style foe, Estel’s powerful slugs and spin kicks dish out serious damage to anyone foolish enough to get in her way. Witness Estel in action and spot a hint at the DLC’s two other characters still to be revealed by viewing the trailer: https://youtu.be/4LwwRrI-NY0
Mr. X Nightmare also introduces a unique Survival mode, which challenges players to elevate and prove their true capabilities through special tests of skill; more details on this mode’s design and gameplay will be shared soon. Players can additionally build their own personalized fighting style with new moves via incoming character customization, while extra weapons and enemies are sure to keep the battles ahead interesting. Mr. X Nightmare includes lively new original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom among other titles.
Separately, the free update serves up a brutal challenge for Streets of Rage 4’s most formidable players via the New Mania+ difficulty. An in-depth training system is arriving to help brawlers perfect their strategies and alley-clearing combos, and fresh color palette options keep Wood Oak City’s most dangerous fighters looking sharp.
Streets of Rage 4 is a revival of the classic beat em’ up series released in 2020. After not seeing a release for 25 years, Streets of Rage 4 brought the series into the modern era, receiving critical praise upon launch for its faithful evolution of the series’ signature action. The title features new and returning characters, stylish hand-drawn artwork, brand new combat abilities and mechanics, retro pixel character unlocks, and a soundtrack crafted in homage to the sound and style that made the original games so popular.
Streets of Rage 4’s console releases were made possible through collaborations with Blitworks, the partner who managed the game’s port to Xbox One and the Microsoft Store, as well as Seaven Studio, the partner behind the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions.