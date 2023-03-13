New characters, continued dev & other announcements from Arc World Tour Finals

This weekend the Arc World Tour Finals crowded champions for the Arc World Tour 2022. Go1 took the honors for DNF Duel and Mocchii used Guilty Gear‘s posterboy Sol Bad Guy to pocket the 50k prize. Per any fighting game tournament, after the dust is settled, companies treat the onlookers with announcements and Arc System Works has been pretty consistent with revealing cast additions to their critically acclaimed Guilty Gear -Strive-, however we were surprised to hear from the DNF Duel team which might give fans of this competent title hope for the future.
The DNF Duel announcement came from representatives of both Arc and Nexon. Speaking in both Japanese and Korean, these reps thanked the fanbase for their passion and pledged continued development on the title based on the Dungeon Fighters Online IP. DNF Duel after a year of release with no new content will be getting a season pass this Summer. The first release of this season pass will include a new fighter, Spectre. She is a swordswoman who has 8 way movement in the air and a reworking of the game’s comeback mechanic, the Awakening system. The rework will allow players to choose between two styles, one where the power activates at 50% health, but the strength increase is reduced. The other style will mirror the system as it stands. DNF Duel will also be released on the Switch on April 20th, giving the game a new audience to appeal to. No news as to whether or not crossplay will be implemented.
DNF DUEL｜Spectre Skill Footage:
The Guilty Gear team would be up next, creator Daisuke Ishiwatari, producer Ken Miyaauchi and their translator Venom (The Guilty Gear character…not the Marvel one) would be onstage to announce the next character that will be available for the 2nd Guilty Gear -Strive-. Bedman(?), who technically perished in Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- (Look I don’t name these things…), but his soul now is infused in the bed frame that aided him in combat, along for the ride is Deliah, the sister he held so dear. Fans of complex gameplay and abnormal movement will feel at home with this character, Bedman(?) will be available April 8th. The end of their trailer teased the next character…who might finally bring “That Man” into the control of players! The team also confirmed that a Season Pass 3 is in the works before exiting the stage.
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 2 Playable Character #3 [Bedman?] Trailer:
After both titles revealed their announcements, the CEO of Arc System Works Minoru Kidooka came on stage with translator Venom (some people just win the genetic lottery in life, this translator is definitely holding the big check) and gave a heartfelt speech thanking everyone involved in making the Arc World Tour 2022 a success and that the Arc World Tour 2023 will be bigger and better than its predecessor!
All and all an excellent event that brought news that will keep the player base of their active titles satisfied and looking forward to the future!