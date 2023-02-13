Freshly Frosted review for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Also on: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch
While I’ve experienced all kinds of feelings from playing games, here’s a first: Freshly Frosted is possibly the first game that’s left me feeling hungry.
I mean, how could it not? It’s a game about making donuts. You have machines pumping out donuts, you have end points, and in between you have sprinkles and frosting and jelly and cherries and…my mouth is watering just thinking about it.
What’s weird is that it’s not like we’re talking about realistic-looking donuts. With its pastel colours, I don’t think anyone is likely to see the action here and feel like Freshly Frosted is some graphical powerhouse. As you can see from the screenshots, photorealism isn’t a priority here.
But at the same time, Freshly Frosted is warm and inviting, and knows how to suck you in. It’s got a narrator who manages to sound bright and calming at the same time. It’s soundtracked by synth-y electro-pop that’s simultaneously soothing and cheery.
And, most importantly, it’s got a whole bunch of puzzles that are hard enough to be challenging, but not so hard that the game is going to be unreasonably hard for most people. It certainly requires a bit of logic, but it’s not stingy with the hints if you need them, making it one of those puzzle games that can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone.
Plus, I mean, it’s about donuts. It’s not too often a game will work your brain and whet your appetite, but Freshly Frosted manages to achieve that rare double feat.
