Dead Island 2 release lunges ahead of schedule

In a time where release dats usually slip back weeks/months and even years, it’s nice to see a developer and publisher actually get a new game out ahead of time… even by 2 weeks. In this case, that release is Dead Island 2 moving up to April 21st, 2023.
The release date shuffle was confirmed by both Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios this morning during the Gone Gold announcement, and we have our fingers crossed this means the game will be highly polished at launch.
Check out that announcement below.
Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios are in equal measures absolutely thrilled and totally relieved to confirm today that the long-anticipated next entry in their world-renowned zombie slaying saga, Dead Island 2, has GONE GOLD. As a celebration, the two companies have also decided to shorten the wait for fans and release the game one week earlier than previously announced. The zombie slaying will now commence on Friday, April 21. Pinky swear.
The groundbreaking Dead Island franchise first hit the scene in 2011 with one of the most viewed video game trailers of all time. The latest installment, which was announced with a gloriously gory trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event in 2022, takes players on a blood-soaked, pulp voyage to escape Los Angeles, now nicknamed HELL-A, as it descends into zombie-infested chaos with all the over-the-top action and dark humor that fans will be expecting.
Leading up to the game’s release, Deep Silver will be revealing more gameplay and trailers for fans of the franchise to enjoy before they embark on their own fight for survival this April.
For more information on Dead Island 2 follow us on Twitter and Instagram @DeadIslandGame and on Facebook at @DeadIslandGameUK or at www.deadisland.com.
Pre-orders are available now. Dead Island 2 will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and for PC exclusively at the Epic Games Store.