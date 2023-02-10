Suck more with this free DLC for Justice Sucks

Did Samurai Punk create some sort of Borderlands 2 homage game when they developed Justice Sucks? It might be a reach, but hear me out. Both games are sequels with a comedic twinge featuring an evil corporation as an antagonist and Borderlands 2 sold a post game DLC featuring a space station, and Justice Sucks is going to get…a post game DLC featuring a space station, but for free. Is your mind blown? No…
Anyways the comedic sequel to Roombo: First Blood is getting a free DLC on February 16th. Dusty McClean’s family is being threatened again by the maniacal FamilyCorp and a vacuum gonna do what a vacuum’s gotta do. Stealthy stalk and eliminate all the threats while cleaning up after yourself after the fact.
Justice Sucks: Vacuum of Space DLC screens:
Being in a space station will mean new items to hack, enemies to encounter and a reunion with your spiritual guide Sexy McClean in all his chiseled glory to ensure no one harasses your family ever again.
Justice Sucks: Vacuum of Space (Great pun guys, seriously chef’s kiss!) will be available for free on February 16th on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.