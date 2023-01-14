Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider metes out justice to evildoers on PC and consoles

JoyMasher broke onto the gaming scene with their love letter to run and gun action with Blazing Chrome, a title that you could’ve easily assumed was a Contra sequel. For their sophomore efforts it looks like they’re looking to recreate Ninja Gaiden…with a bit more circuits and chrome. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider places you in the role of Moonrider, a cyborg super soldier that seemingly has a change of heart, deserting the forces that oppress the world’s population and instead chooses to fight for the freedom of all sentient beings.
Facing off against his former allies will be a monumental task, but Moonrider is built different and built tough. Choose which area you want to liberate, search for, find and equip chips to enhance your abilities and take on a plethora of tough bosses as you go on a quest of redemption.
To celebrate the title’s release, publisher The Arcade Crew has deemed that anyone who purchases the title during its launch period will get 10% off it’s normal $16.99 price point (for PlayStation, these savings are only available to PS+ members). For those who to embark on this quest for vengeance, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4|5 and synergistically enough…on Amazon’s aptly named moon adjacent Luna streaming service.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – Launch Trailer:
Opening sequence directed by Deezooit