Nintendo eShop Update: Breakers Collection, House of Da Vinci 3

If you’re looking to get an idea of how quiet this week’s eShop update is, the official news release from Nintendo below spends a lot of time talking about what Nintendo characters wear hats, in honour of National Hat Day (which is January 15th, so only a few hat-shopping days to go!).
And with all due respect to the games being published this week, this seems like a good week to either dive into your backlog or take a look at the many games on sale in the eShop as part of the Nintendo New Year Sale. There’s sure to be some people who are pleased to see the release of the Breakers Collection (which combines ’90s fighting games Breakers and Breakers Revenge), and The House of Da Vince has sold enough copies that The House of Da Vinci 3 is out this week, but you might be better off grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or Persona 5 Royal while they’re cheap.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Digital Spotlight:
- These Games Have “Hat” It! – It’s National Hat Day this week, so why not make like Mario and tip your lid with these behatted Nintendo friends! Mario and Luigi likely come to mind first when considering favorite capped characters, and you can join them on several adventures on the Nintendo Switch system, including Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Of course, Hyrule wouldn’t be the same without its green-hatted hero Link – even if he starts off in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild … hatless! Don’t worry, though, it won’t be long before you have an opportunity to gather up some gear to accompany his pointed ears. Then, cap things off with Kirby as he dons a variety of Copy Abilities – complete with fashionable headwear! – in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are all available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points* on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Ring in 2023 With the Nintendo New Year Sale – Happy New Year! If you’re looking to pick up some games after the holidays, you’re in luck: The Nintendo New Year Sale has arrived! Until Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, save on select digital games like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Paper Mario: The Origami King and Persona 5 Royal, among many others, so don’t delay! Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. Plus, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points***, awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your My Nintendo Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alphadia Neo
- Arcade Archives GALAGA
- Back To Brother
- Backpack Twins
- Bazzle
- Boat Simulator
- Breakers Collection
- Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
- Chasing Static
- Clutter 12: It’s About Time – Collector’s Edition
- Collab Ball
- Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily
- Drago Noka
- Dragon Fury – Available Jan. 13
- DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Special Edition
- DUSK ’82 – Available Jan. 13
- Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior
- Go Rally – Available Jan. 13
- I’ll be your ideal lover! – My Dream Lover –
- Japanese Escape Games The Abandoned Schoolhouse
- Kids Party Checkers
- Little Kong Jungle Fun Extended Edition
- Lone Ruin
- Magic Card Tricks
- Memorrha – Available Jan. 13
- Mrs.Cat Between Worlds – Available Jan. 17
- NEScape! – Available Jan. 13
- Puzzle Vacations: Ireland
- Rafa’s World
- Roof Jump Stunt Driver
- Rooten
- Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition
- Suhoshin
- Terror of Hemasaurus
- The House of Da Vinci 3
- Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
- Warp 7
- Wings of Bluestar – Available Jan. 18