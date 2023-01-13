PC players get the first glance at the Dark Mirror, the newest update for Skul: The Hero Slayer

Skul: The Hero Slayer is a teeth kickingly hard rogue-like where you play as the titular Skul as he looks to rebuild the Demon King’s Castle after it was destroyed by the forces of Caerleon. While I definitely enjoyed my time with the game, I can’t exactly say I got the job done. Since I put down my controller, there were plenty of updates including new heads (which meant new powers for Skul to utilize), but yesterday was the first time the game got an actual expansion.
The Dark Mirror update, which is set to arrive on PC first (This covers the Steam, Epic Game Store and Xbox Game Pass PC versions of the title.), and consoles later pledges to offer a Hard mode to the title…as if it needed that. It will also bring new stages for Skul to throw down in and various fixes and balance changes. To celebrate such a momentous occasion publisher NEOWIZ is offering the title at 50% off it’s MSRP as well as discounts on other titles in it’s catalog, but you better act fast as these generous offers end on January 26th.
Will you take up the challenge that I’ve clearly failed (I might give it another go…but knowing me, I’ll back down…), well if you are Skul: The Hero Slayer is available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Although those looking to gaze upon the Dark Mirror now will need to get the game on PC.
[스컬] Skul: The Hero Slayer | The Dark Mirror Update:
NEOWIZ, developer and publisher of fan-favorite indie games, is thrilled to announce that a massive free expansion has landed in its critically acclaimed title, Skul: The Hero Slayer. The Dark Mirror expansion will launch first for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC Game Pass. The console versions of Dark Mirror will arrive at a later date.
Anchoring the expansion is a new iteration of Hard Mode, complete with an all-new story and map. In addition, changes have been applied to the reward system and many of Skul’s items. A balance pass has been deployed to fix stages, skulls, monsters, and bosses. Lastly, a host of bug fixes and corrected visual effects have been added to improve players’ overall experience.
To celebrate the Dark Mirror expansion to Skul: The Hero Slayer, NEOWIZ is offering a huge discount for those who want to purchase the game. From Thursday, January 12th through Thursday, January 26th, players can leverage a stunning 50% discount, the highest yet for Skul. Other indie titles in the NEOWIZ pantheon of games are also celebrating the release of Dark Mirror with discounts of up to 80% via the Skul and Friends Sale page.
More details about Skul: The Hero Slayer – Dark Mirror can be found on the game’s official Steam page.