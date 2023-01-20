Fashion Police Squad sets its sights on a new jurisdiction when it arrives on consoles, February 2nd

After laying down the fashion law for some time on PC, the Fashion Police Squad looks to deal with a new batch of fashion criminals. No More Robots and Mopeful Games’ non-violent First Person shooter will be expanding their reach to cover the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.
Judge couture ne’er-do-wells and rehabilitate them on the spot with your Tailormade Sewing Machine and Belt of Justice and uncover who is driving down the fabulousness in the town of Trendopolis! The game will be available digitally on February 2nd at the various digital storefronts of each console for $19.99.
Baggy pants, dull suits, sightings of socks with sandals… A message needs to be sent, and it needs to be sent in style. Time to serve some good ol’ Fashion Justice!
