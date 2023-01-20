Try out Guilty Gear -Strive- as the game gets a crossplay beta this February

It’s rare for a game that’s already been released to get a beta, but the dedicated team at Arc System Works is willing to let any players test out its crossplay for the latest and critically acclaimed entry of Guilty Gear. From February 3rd to February 6th, players can download a special client on PC, Xbox or the PlayStation and take on players regardless of which platform they’re playing. This beta comes ahead of the news that Guilty Gear -Strive- will be joining Microsoft’s Game Pass which means members will be able to access the title as long as they are an active subscriber to the service.
This beta will be filled to the brim, featuring all the characters that have been released so far, and including a majority of the modes found in the already released title. Unfortunately the data from the beta is not transferable to the full version of the game, so any progress you make in the Beta will be lost after its run time is over.
Additionally rollback netcode implementation has been completed for the PC version of Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, which means the title now joins Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator as another Arc System Works title featuring the “superior” netcode. If somehow you don’t own these titles, you can purchase them and others for up to 50% off its MSRP as part of Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale.