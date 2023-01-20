Humble’s Winter sale can reap up to 90% savings!

Still have money after the holidays are over? Want to fill your new computer…or Steam Deck with some new titles while you wait for the snow to thaw? Well the folks at Humble are willing to help you part with your money. Starting today and going until February 7th, you can save up to 90% off on select titles on the digital storefront who relay a part of their earnings to charitable causes.
Some of the highlights includes:
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% off
- Witcher 3 Complete Edition – 80% off
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 43% off
- Psychonauts 2 – 66% off
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – 50% off
- Stellaris Nemesis – 20% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection – 40% off
- Powerwash Simulator – 15% off
- Deep Rock Galactic – 67% off
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – 40% off
To entice users to pay attention to the sale throughout its run, Humble will also feature a 48-hour Flash Freeze Deal. Items that will get the Flash Freeze Deal treatment will be announced on their social media account, so set those notifications if you want to maximize your savings. The first item to be discounted for the next two days will be Earth Defense Force 5 which will be going for $20.99, which is %65 off its MSRP. Members of the Humble Choice service will get an additional discount based on their tenure with the service on all items that are on sale. So if you want to inflate your PC game library, this sale can provide ample padding!