Sonic Frontiers’ 2023 update roadmap revealed

Sonic fans have been receptive to the Blue Blur’s latest adventure and today SEGA revealed you’ll be spending more time on Starfall Islands in the upcoming year. Shared first on the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter, it outlines the 3 free DLC updates that will be coming in 2023. The first will feature New Challenge modes to test your skills, a jukebox to relive the music of the game at your own leisure and a photo mode to capture the essence of this new adventure.
The second DLC pack will involve celebrating Sonic’s Birthday (June 23rd), another challenge mode and more Kocos to find (They’re living collectibles which will increase Sonic’s stats in-game). The final will feature new playable characters and storyline. Release date details will be forthcoming. To tide players over, on December 21st players can download the Holiday Cheer Suit DLC.
Looks like Sonic Frontiers will have quite the long tail…the game is currently available on Switch, PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Ed’s Note: Check out our Sonic Frontiers reviews (yes, more than one) here.