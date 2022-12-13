Sonic Prime animated series to debut on Dec. 15th, Sonic Frontiers tops 2.5 million

Sega has delivered a one-two punch of good news for the Blue Blur today! Not only has the latest and greatest Sonic the Hedgehog adventure (Sonic Frontiers, out review here) officially surpassed 2.5 million units sold worldwide, the company also revealed that the Sonic Prime animated series is ready to drop later this week.
All 24 episodes of Sonic Prime, which was was created by WildBrain and SEGA, will hit Netflix on December 15th. Those who are still enjoying Sonic Frontiers should check out the content roadmap and make sure to grab the free new content as it releases.
Check out the press release for the news below.
Today, SEGA announced that Netflix’s animated Sonic the Hedgehog Series, Sonic Prime, co-produced with WildBrain, makes its global debut on December 15.
The 24-episode first season animated adventure for kids, families and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.
The series will be animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and SEGA and WildBrain will jointly participate in production, distribution, and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10 and the characters and team in the Academy Award-winning feature Big Hero 6, have been brought on as showrunners and Executive Producers for the series.
SEGA’s newest 3D Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, sells over 2.5 million copies worldwide
Sonic Frontiers, the Blue Blur’s first open-zone, action-adventure platforming game released worldwide on November 8, 2022, has sold over 2.5 million copies*1 worldwide.
In Sonic Frontiers, Sonic, Tails, and Amy set off on a new adventure in a mysterious new land searching for the missing Chaos Emeralds. Players will battle hordes of powerful enemies as they explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Sonic fans can accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as they race across the Starfall Islands with no predetermined path. Within the open-zone landscape, players can complete side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and test their 3D platforming skills in Cyber Space.
With nothing but a handful of questions and a disembodied voice to guide him, Sonic sets out to save his friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal, mechanized threat.
In addition, to make Sonic Frontiers more exciting, SEGA will provide multiple free DLC that will add many new elements, playable characters, modes, and costumes. The first piece of DLC will be Sonic’s Holiday Cheer Costume, free on December 21, 2022. SEGA is committed to making every effort to ensure a long and enjoyable experience for our players.
Sonic Frontiers is the newest addition to the growing portfolio of Sonic media initiatives, including projects like the upcoming Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog films, and a collection of high-speed action games since 1991.