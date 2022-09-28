Smurfs Kart racing onto the Switch

Most kart-racing games outside of Mario Kart can be pretty dicey: for every Nickelodeon Kart Racers, there’s a Garfield Kart. As such, it’s easy to be a little wary of today’s announcement by Microids that Smurfs Kart will be arriving on the Switch on November 15th.
However, what’s intriguing about Smurfs Kart is who’s developing it: Eden Games, who have also worked on Gear.Club Unlimited, Test Drive Unlimited, and V-Rally — all solid racers in their own right. While it remains to be seen whether their expertise will transfer into less of a real-world environment, the game’s screenshots and trailer give cause for hope. You can view both below, and then read on for all the info from Microids.
Publisher Microids and IMPS, the Smurfs world license holder, are thrilled to reveal the first trailer for their highly anticipated upcoming kart-racing game, Smurfs Kart, and what fans can expect from upgraded Turbo Edition. Developed by Eden Games, well-known for their iconic racing games (Gear.Club Unlimited, Test Drive Unlimited, V-Rally), Smurfs Kart will launch November 15th 2022 on Nintendo Switch!
The brand new trailer welcomes players to the Smurfs Racing School with an introduction to the basics of Smurfs driving!
First things first: A good start is the best way to get ahead in the race! Step on the gas at the right time to get an advantageous speed boost.
Lesson #2: Drifting allows you to race through the trickiest turns, and even gives you a speed boost!
Lesson #3: Know the tracks and you will be unbeatable! Use the ramps, discover all the shortcuts, and drive on the boost areas to take the lead on your opponents.
Lesson #4: Make the best use of the items you collect along the way! Acorns are Smurf-busting missiles, Sarsaparilla gives you a speed boost, and protective bubbles make you temporarily invulnerable. Best of all, each Smurf has their own special item to get rid of opponents in a unique way!
Check out what’s included in the retail Turbo Edition, already available for pre-order!
The “Turbo Edition” includes:
- The game
- An embroidered Papa Smurf patch
- 2 sticker sheets
Key features:
- 12 tracks set in the Smurfs’ universe: The village, the forest, the dam, the swamps… even Gargamel’s house!
- 12 iconic playable Smurfs: Handy, Hefty, Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Jokey… choose your favorite Smurf and get ready for the race! Each Smurf has its own kart and a very handy special item to help you breeze past your opponents.
- Reach 1st place by using the environment around you: Bonus items, boosts, ramps, destructible boxes, shortcuts and more!
- Smurf together: Play solo or with family and friends, with support for up to 4 players in split-screen local multiplayer!
- “Time Challenge” mode: Try to beat every Smurf at their own racetrack and reach the top of the online leaderboard with your best time!
- Unlock original bonuses as you play and try to Smurf them all in your personal album.