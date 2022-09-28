Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones gets swept back to March 2023

Aww man, every time that Ubisoft’s pirate-themed title seems like it’s locked and loaded for a release it gets bumped back. Most recently announced to be launching on November 2022, the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC title has been officially pushed to March 9th, 2023 to allow for more testing and polishing… apparently.
The good news? There will be an open beta at some point before then! Check out the announcement below.
Today, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will now release on March 9, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna* to access the game on day one.
An Open Beta will be held ahead of the game’s worldwide launch to ensure players get a firsthand look at the dangerous world of Skull and Bones. Players will have the opportunity to discover the game’s unique take on the piracy fantasy, its gritty naval combat as well as the immersive and beautiful seas of the 17th century Indian Ocean.
While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players’ feedback from our Technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks. This is the right decision both for our players and for the long-term success of the game as March 9, 2023 provides for a suitable release window for this very unique new brand.
Ubisoft also confirmed its full year 2022-23 financial targets are unchanged.
To learn more, please visit: https://ubisoft.com/r/skull_and_bones_release_update