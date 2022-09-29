Nintendo eShop Update – Overwatch 2, Railgrade, FIFA 23

It’s been six years since the first Overwatch, so the arrival of Overwatch 2 on the Switch is the obvious headliner of this week’s eShop update. It’s bringing its brand of free-to-play team-based combat to the Switch (and every other major platform) on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in this week’s huge update, we get the the latest
reskin of FIFA 19 FIFA, FIFA 23 Legacy Edition, railway management sim Railgrade, and dozens upon dozens of other games. See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Overwatch 2 – After years of bringing a colorful cast of characters together in online* team-based combat, the world has changed. Trouble is cropping up across the globe, and it’s not just the Null Sector. It’s time to reunite and stand with your fellow heroes! More extraordinary heroes will be joining the cast of Overwatch, including Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko, who join the fight in Season 1. Travel the world and experience new ways to play as you brawl it out on the battlefield in a reimagined 5-v-5 battle system. Dive into action, unleash your power and spearhead a new era in Overwatch 2. Choose your hero and jump into the fight by downloading Overwatch 2 on Oct. 4.
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition features the latest kits, clubs and squads from some of the top leagues of the world. It will also feature the addition of top women’s club teams and some of the world’s most famous stadiums, including new ones, an updated visual identity and a refreshed broadcast overlay package. FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition will feature the same gameplay features and modes from FIFA 22 Legacy Edition without any new development or significant enhancements. EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition will be available on Sept. 30.
- RAILGRADE – RAILGRADE is a management sim about using railways to transport resources and power industry on an off-world colony. As an administrator working on behalf of the Nakatani Chemicals corporation, it’s up to you to help restore industrial production following a disastrous collapse of the planet’s infrastructure. Construct intricate railway networks and use the power of trains to connect vital industries with the resources they require. Manage inputs and outputs to optimize production and create efficient supply chains using multilevel tracks and a variety of unique engine types. Combine strategic decision making with creative construction to rebuild a thriving industrial colony. Succeed, and you might just impress your corporate overlords enough to be allowed back home to earth. RAILGRADE is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo Switch Games That Get You Moving for National Women’s Health and Fitness Day – Get moving with the sport of your choice in the Nintendo Switch Sports game and dance to the beat of chart-topping music in Just Dance 2022. Nintendo Switch Sports features intuitive motion controls, so you can jump right in and serve, spike or strike across Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay). Plus, Golf is planned to be added to the game via a free update this holiday! In Just Dance 2022 you can dance to 40 hits like “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, just to name a few! You can even get the family grooving with kid-friendly songs and choreographies in Kids mode or start your own exercise routine in Ultimate Sweat mode. Nintendo Switch Sports and Just Dance 2022 are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC in Nintendo eShop. Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.**
- Fresh Prizes for 10 Lucky Winners! – Enter for a chance to win*** a splat-tastic prize pack in the My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Sweepstakes! Prizes include a custom wrapped Splatoon 3 Inked Up Mini Locker, a Splatoon 3 themed Vault Case for the Nintendo Switch system, a Splatoon 3 water bottle and a slick Splatoon 3 Rolltop Ink Battle Backpack. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4, so make sure you Squid Surge on over to https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8c4a1871926eb0e3 to enter today!
- 9 Clues 2: The Ward – Available Sept. 30
- Airoheart – Available Sept. 30
- Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo – Available Oct. 4
- Arcade Archives The Return of ISHTAR
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
- Bunny Park – Available Sept. 30
- Burger Patrol
- C.A.R.L.
- Car Mats
- Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy – Available Sept. 30
- Casual Challenge Players’ Club
- Counter Crossline: Crime War
- Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim
- Cubic Figures
- Cyber Protocol: RETRO ARCADE
- Dinogotchi – Available Oct. 1
- Dorfromantik
- Escape Goat
- Family Chess: Special Edition
- Fashion Friends
- FerroSlug – Available Oct. 4
- Frogice
- From Space
- Funtasia
- Guardian Tales – Available Oct. 3
- Hazelnut Hex – Available Oct. 1
- Host 714
- I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition
- Kattish – Available Oct. 2
- League of Enthusiastic Losers
- Lemon Cake
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Let’s Sing ABBA – Available Oct. 4
- Martian Panic
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mission 1985 – Available Oct. 1
- Moon Dancer
- Neon Mine – Available Sept. 30
- One Hell of a Ride – Available Sept. 30
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Available Sept. 30
- Penko Park
- PICROSS S8
- Piratepoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure
- Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
- Serial Cleaners
- Shirone: the Dragon Girl
- Shotgun Farmers – Available Sept. 30
- Slap City
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris – Available Sept. 30
- The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival
- Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories
- Treasures of The Roman Empire
- Voodoo Detective
- Wylde Flowers