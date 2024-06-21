The Smurfs – Dreams smurfing onto consoles and PC this October

It’s been a packed week for announcements thanks to the latest Nintendo Direct, so you may have missed this bit of news from earlier in the week: we got a release date for The Smurfs – Dreams.

The game is slated to arrive on the Switch, PC, and PlayStation and Xbox platforms on October 24th, and if you’re a fan of 3D platformers, there’s good reason to be excited. Even if last year’s The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Stone didn’t blow me away, it was still decent, and you could say the same about other Smurfs games. What’s more, for The Smurfs – Dreams, publisher Microids has handed the reins over to Ocellus Studio, whose last game was Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, a way-better-than-it-had-any-right-to-be 2D platformer (which, admittedly, borrowed heavily from Donkey Kong Country).

In other words, even if The Smurfs – Dreams isn’t one of the most high-profile games of the fall, it’s still one you may want to keep on your radar. Until then, here’s the trailer!

The Smurfs – Dreams – ESRB Gameplay Reveal Trailer

