PC Guilty Gear Xrd players will get the rollback netcode late October

In a move they probably didn’t need to do (but will garner plenty of goodwill), Arc System Works announced at the anime focused fighting game tournament CEOtaku 2022 that the PC version of Guilty Gear XRD Rev 2 will be receiving rollback netcode. The public beta for this netcode will start on October 28th and hopefully the player base will still be present to ensure the netcode implementation is tested properly.
In addition to adding rollback netcode to the 2017 entry, the developer is pledging to make the same changes to an even older entry in the Xrd series, specifically -REVELATOR- (Guilty Gear game names are obtuse as the storyline of the games itself) at a later date. It is definitely interesting that these changes are not announced for the console version of the titles, but given the more evergreen nature of the PC games market, this lack of confirmation makes more sense.
However in a world where there’s a more modern Guilty Gear that features Bridget (Guilty Gear -Strive-)…is there really a reason to go back to the older entries for multiplayer?
Steam版 『GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2』Rollback Netcode Announcement Trailer:
日本時間2022年9月26日「CEOtaku 2022」で発表された、Steam版 『GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2』Rollback Netcode Announcement Trailerです。
今なお根強い人気をもつSteam版『GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2』にて、ロールバックネットコードが実装予定となります。
オンライン対戦時の遅延を軽減するロールバックネットコードにより、離れた地域のプレイヤーとも、今まで以上に快適なオンライン対戦をお楽しみいただけます。
2022年10月下旬よりパブリックテストを開始予定となり、詳細は各公式Twitterにて順次発表いたしますので、フォローしつつ続報をお待ちください！
※ロールバックネットコードについては『GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-』へも対応予定となります。