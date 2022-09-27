E3 2023 details revealed

E3 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center is officially a go, thanks to The ESA and event partner ReedPop (known for PAX, EGX, New York Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration and more). But unlike some of the pre-Covid E3s, the event for 2023 is switching back to a more old-school format — that being separate industry and consumer days.
As of now the schedule looks like E3 Business Days from Tuesday, June 13th through the 15th, and those open to the public Gamer Days being Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th, in a separate hall. There will also be a digital event from June 11th all the way through the end of the event itself.
Have a look at the details below, and stay tuned for registration details and whatnot soon.
E3, the legendary gaming industry event, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) for a four-day expo from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16, 2023 and will feature separate industry and consumer days and spaces. Additionally, E3 will support and uplift partnered digital events taking place starting June 11 and running throughout the show.
E3 Business Days will take place Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday, June 15, reserved exclusively for registered industry personnel to network in-person, hold professional meetings, and connect with licensors and distributors. Amidst dedicated, industry-only halls and spaces, media can go hands-on with upcoming games showcased by developers and publishers from around the world.
E3 Gamer Days will take place Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 in a different hall than the industry area, inviting consumers to go hands-on with the future of gaming and connect with developers, content creators, media personalities, and more. A dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days and offer deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles.
E3 is being operated by ReedPop, the group behind events such as PAX, EGX, New York Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, and more.
“E3 is one of the global gaming industry’s few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating,” said ReedPop VP of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish. “Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers.”
Media registration for E3 2023 will begin in December 2022. Confirmed exhibitors, hotel and travel guides, event schedules, and more will be shared in the months to come. Media, creators, industry professionals, and fans are encouraged to follow E3 on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.