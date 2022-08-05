Rollback netcode finally arrives to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4 and PC

The first day of the Evolution 2022 Fighting Game Tournament has yielded quite a lot of news this year and the team at Atlus wanted in on the action. Today they announced the much requested rollback netcode update is available for the game which saw a re-release on PlayStation 4 and Steam earlier in the year. P4AU is a spin-off title which saw the characters of Persona 3 team up with the group from Persona 4 as another conflict disturbs the rural town of Inaba.
Rollback netcode is the preferred netcode for hardcore fighting game aficionados and even as someone who isn’t completely entrenched in the FGC, I have to say the game’s pre-rollback netcode left a lot to be desired. Fans made their feelings felt and the developers listened and today’s announcement is something worth celebrating. Hopefully this improvement will increase the player count and lead to the title seeing more play at the major FGC events.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is available digitally on PC, Switch (which didn’t get rollback…wassup wit dat?) and the PS4 for $29.99.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax — Rollback Netcode Now Live | PlayStation 4, Steam:
