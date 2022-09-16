Hell Pie review for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC

Also on: PC, Xbox One, Switch, PS4, PS5
Publisher: Headup Games
Developer: Sluggerfly
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: M
I have no doubt that Hell Pie will be some people’s new favourite game. Of course, by “some people,” I mean people who love gross-out gags and lots of gore – because those are two things that this game has in abundance.
I mean, just pick anything in this game at random, and you’ll either be in love with it or be grossed out and/or offended. You upgrade your abilities by tearing horns out of sheeps’ heads. You attack enemies by swinging a morbidly obese naked angel-baby at them.
You bounce off the entrails of dead demons and humans, as flies buzz around the gore. You fight off Nazi pieces of poop (named “the Shit Staffel”), whose home is filled with used toilet paper and the dismembered and exploded remains of their foes. There’s an insane amount of vomit and blood and genitals.
I suspect it’s all very thrilling if you’re a 14-year-old edgelord.
If you’re not, the good news is that Hell Pie is still a decent enough 3D platformer. The star of the game, Nate (a demon, obviously) zips around this obscene world with a surprising amount of gracefulness, using double-jumps and flips and rockets to soar from platform to platform. There are a couple of worlds here to explore, and plenty of objects to collect – which makes sense, since you’re on a mission to gather ingredients for Satan’s birthday cake.
Mind you, that last bit is a reason why you might not enjoy the game even if you’re okay with the puerile humour. Hell Pie is a throwback to the platformers from a few decades ago, which means at time it feels like a pointless collect-a-thon, as you’re gathering random objects just for the sake of having them all. If you’re a completionist, it might get a little overwhelming.
Then again, if you can stomach all the gross-out gags, finding a few extra random objects shouldn’t throw you off too much. Hell Pie clearly isn’t for everybody, but if you’re the sort of person who loves pushing boundaries – and your definition of boundaries haven’t changed much since you were in high school – then it might just be the game for you.
Headup Games provided us with a Hell Pie Xbox Series X code for review purposes.
Tagline: