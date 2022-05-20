The wait is over… Genshin Impact 2.7 will arrive May 31st

Real life events had derailed Hoyoverse’s release cadence, but on May 31st they will get back on track with Genshin Impact 2.7. Something wicked is brewing in the Chasm that opened up in the previous update and the Traveler will investigate the matter with Yelan, a Liyue intelligence officer, the litigator Yanfei, and two officers of the Arataki Gang, Arataki Itto and his second in command Kuki Shinobu. Parallel to your quest, the brooding yaksha Xiao will find himself in the Chasm conducting an investigation himself. Taking on this task will teach you the history of Liyue and the role the Yaksha played in it as well as open up a new combat challenge that will net those who step up, a four star bow in the form of the Fading Twilight.
In less pressing events, the Irodori Festival will take place in Inazuma where the Arataki Gang will prepare a drumming event to celebrate Kuki Shinobu’s graduation from law school (hopefully she’ll be able to keep her fearless leader out of the Inazuman prison system). Another side event will have the Traveler assisting a toy maker with product development.
The release of this update will also end the prolonged maintenance of the Serenitea Pot. While the weekly compensation in the form of realm currency has been nice (I literally cleared out the shop during this lengthy outage), it will finally be nice to make some changes in my little piece of home and finally elevate it to a place fit for a king. With that said Genshin Impact is a free to play action RPG available on the PS4, PS5, PC and mobile platforms and its newest update Version 2.7 will launch simultaneously on all those platforms on May 31th.
Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse announced today that Genshin Impact’s Version 2.7 update, “Hidden Dreams in the Depths,” will be available on May 31, 2022. Players can continue exploring The Chasm and join an unexpected team of diverse members to discover a long-sealed history about the people, monsters, and the yakshas. Two new playable characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, will also star in the story as the Traveler’s capable allies.
The “Perilous Trail” event in Version 2.7 will bring players back to The Chasm with a new Archon Quest story and a series of rewarding challenges. Players may find themselves stranded in the depths with Yanfei, Yelan, Arataki Itto, and Kuki Shinobu, striving to survive. Meanwhile, danger also lurks ahead for Xiao, the “Vigilant Yaksha” who is on an investigation of his own. As the story progresses, the buried past, including how the people of Liyue fought off monsters 500 years ago, as well as the yakshas’ role in the history, will eventually be revealed to this diverse party. Playing through the story will also unlock the new combat challenge “Realms of Guile and War” and bountiful rewards including an event-exclusive four-star bow, Fading Twilight which is available in the event shop. In four distinct challenge domains, players need to carefully consider their party setup strategy with various Stratagem buffs and different domain rules to endure multiple rounds of combat.
At the same time, Hosseini the Sumeru scholar has found some dark mud-like substance pouring out of the caverns and mines in The Chasm recently. In “A Muddy Bizarre Adventure” event, players can help clear the mud, weaken the monsters, and complete various tasks such as defeating monsters within time limits or escorting a hot air balloon with the Lumenstone Adjuvant and special installations called the Pursina’s Spikes.
Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, who accompany the Traveler in The Chasm, will join the game as playable characters with their own Story Quest and Hangout Event. The new five-star character Yelan is a mysterious figure with many faces and identities, which includes the owner of the Yanshang Teahouse and the special intelligence officer of Liyue. Wielding the bow as her weapon, Yelan is a Hydro DPS character that combines rapid attacks with agile mobility. The new four-star character, Kuki Shinobu, is the surprisingly reliable and capable deputy leader of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu is a support character who wields a sword and manipulates the Electro element. She can consume her own HP to heal other party members while dealing periodic Electro DMG to nearby opponents. Yelan and Xiao will be available in the Event Wishes, followed by Arataki Itto with his right-hand person Kuki Shinobu.
In Inazuma, the fun goes on after the Irodori Festival. The Arataki Gang is preparing a grand and joyful drumalong festival and a new season of rhythm game to celebrate Shinobu’s graduation from law studies in Liyue. In another event “Core of the Apparatus,” players can help a toy merchant from Fontaine to create robotic models, and receive robotic furnishings to be placed in the Serenitea Pot!
Genshin Impact’s Version 2.7 update will be arriving on May 31, 2022. With the cross-save and cross-play functions, players can enjoy their adventure across PlayStation®, PC, Android, and iOS. The game has been rated T for Teen by ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Play, and 12+ on iOS.