Genshin Impact v3.4 gives us a new desert area, Lantern Rite celebration

Genshin Impact version 3.4, the first major update of the new year, is just around the corner, so HoYoverse made sure to drop off new media and details for the next big update.
Depending on what your priorities are, there’s a brand-new area known as the Desert of Hadramaveth being introduced to the Sumeru region as part of the update, along with the return of the Lantern Rite celebration with bonus reward opportunities. A pair of new playable characters will go live too: Alhaitham and Yaoyao, among other updates to the game.
Check out the media and details below! Genshin Impact v3.4 goes live on on January 18th, 2023 for PlayStation platforms, mobile and PC.
Version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 screens:
With Version 3.4, the Lantern Rite celebration and a series of bonus rewards are back, together with a brand-new desert area added in Sumeru. Meanwhile, Alhaitham and Yaoyao will become playable.
- Seasonal events and games including a music festival and a traditional Liyue performance to celebrate Teyvat’s New Year.
- New area “Desert of Hadramaveth” amid sandstorms bringing more adventures and new World Quests.
- New five-star Dendro swordsman Alhaitham and four-star Dendro polearm user Yaoyao.
- New limited-time mode for the card game
- Free-to-claim rewards including a total of 13 Intertwined Fates, Lisa’s new outfit, and a 4-star Liyue character upon completion of certain events.
- Kamisato Ayaka’s new outfit available in store with a limited-time discount.