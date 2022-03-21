It’s Boba Time! As the elder Kamisato sibling enters the fray in Genshin Impact 2.6

Darkness in Enkaomiya hopefully has been pushed back, Ei might have reconciled her issues with the Raiden Shogun and you might’ve made some refreshing drinks for the various denizens of Mondstadt. Come March 30th, Travelers in Teyvat will have more to do as the newly rebranded HoYoverse (formerly MiHoYo) puts out Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update.
Sync up with the ever mysterious Dainsleif as you continue to search for your missing sibling. Journey into depths of The Chasm, a voluminous trove where Liyue gets a majority of their mining done. Enjoy the activities of the Irodori Festival in the newly reopened Inazuma and get another opportunity to enjoy Theater Mechanicus which you last tried in Liyue. For those who are light on Acquaint Fates, Intertwined Fates and primogems can earn a new character or an additional constellation as Xingqiu can be earned by participating in events of the Irodori festival.
For those who have Fates and Primogems to spare, this update will see Kamisato Ayato’s wish banner debut and a rerun of his little sister, Ayaka’s banner and another opportunity to pin down that carefree archon Venti. Weapons connoisseurs can test their luck and earn the Haran Geppaku Futsu in this update’s Weapon banner.
Other timed events in this update will include dueling, photography, floral arrangements and even mixing spices. Genshin Impact is a free to play action RPG available on the PS4, PS5, PC and mobile platforms and its newest update Version 2.6 will launch simultaneously on all those platforms on March 30th.
Version 2.6 “Zephyr of the Violet Garden” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact – 2.6 screens:
Greetings from Xin and the Genshin Impact team! Today, I’d like to share that Genshin Impact’s Version 2.6 is coming on March 30. The update will add The Chasm area, the new five-star Kamisato Ayato, and a grand festival in Inazuma joined by characters across Teyvat.
Features of Genshin Impact Version 2.6 “Zephyr of the Violet Garden”:
- The Chasm area with massive aboveground and underground space added
- New Archon Quest about the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’ah
- Kamisato Ayato, the new five-star Hydro swordsman
- A seasonal celebration event in Inazuma and a chance to recruit Xingqiu for free
- Reruns of Venti and Kamisato Ayaka